9 Oregon hotels accused of false advertising, marketing

PORTLAND — Officials are investigating nine Oregon hotels who travelers claim cancelled their room reservations and inflated prices ahead of a summer solar eclipse.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports more than a dozen people filled complaints against nine hotels to the Oregon Department of Justice.

Consumers said on TripAdvisor they had made advanced reservations at the Stafford Inn in Prineville, east of Portland, for about $170. The reservations were later cancelled because of new ownership or rebranding claims. The rooms’ price was updated to $600 to $635.

Stafford Inn manager Laurie Romine says the very same thing is going on all over the place.

Department spokeswoman Ellen Klem says hotels are allowed to charge any price, but should not be deceptive in their advertising or marketing.

Klem says the hotels could face a $25,000 fine.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com