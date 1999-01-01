Breast Cancer Awareness

By Kay E. Case, M.D., FACOG, Board Certified Physician & Surgeon

To Feel or Not to Feel – October is breast cancer awareness month. In several recent studies the value of breast self-exams has been called in to question. Particularly in the era of improved mammographic imaging, is there a need to encourage women to examine themselves on a regular basis?

Reality is such that many women do not have health insurance and are not getting mammograms. Others are frightened of the radiation exposure of yearly mammograms. About 10% of cancers do not show on mammograms even when they are a size normally detectable. And some cancer is rapid growing and can become a size that is discoverable by one’s own hands even if the last mammogram was negative.

So, it is still a good thing to be aware of one’s own anatomy, especially in regard to your breasts. A woman or their partner who is checking regularly can be the first person to find a significant problem. The earlier cancer is detected, the greater the potential for successful treatment.

The providers at Women’s Health Care are skilled in both doing and teaching breast examination. It is part of your yearly well-woman examination but can be done at any visit. Please call for an appointment if you would like to learn more.

Paid Advertising Column By Kay E. Case, M.D.

