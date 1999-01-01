Perimenopause

By Kay E. Case, M.D., FACOG, Board Certified Physician & Surgeon

Perimenopause is a time of menstrual irregularities. Women approaching menopause may experience menstrual cycles that become shorter, then longer. Blood flow can vary monthly. Sometimes women skip a period than menstruate regularly as ovaries hesitate, then respond to increasing hormones from the brain.

The delay in menses results in a thickened endometrium and heavy or prolonged bleeding once it starts. Unusual bleeding can be a sign of a problem that should be investigated. Perimenopausal women should contact their doctor if they experience bleeding after intercourse or exercise, very heavy monthly bleeding, spotting between periods, menstrual cycles shorter than 21 days, or several periods that last 3 days longer than usual.

Our team of female health care providers can help women sort out bleeding problems in the perimenopausal period. Distinguishing between normal hormonal influenced fluctuations, anatomical abnormalities and gynecological cancers is critical in determining what is needed to ensure health and maximize well-being. Treatments vary depending on cause and include iron supplementation, hormonal manipulation, and surgical intervention.

Women’s Health Care strives to customize care for individual’s needs throughout all stages of a woman’s life. Please call 503-435-2020 to schedule an appointment to discuss any bleeding issue causing you concern.

Paid Advertising Column By Kay E. Case, M.D.

Physician and Surgeon, Women's Health Care