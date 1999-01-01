Ultrasound in Pregnancy

By Kay E. Case, M.D., FACOG, Board Certified Physician & Surgeon

ULTRASOUND IN PREGNANCY is probably the only medical test most women are excited about. First trimester ultrasound can accurately predict the due date. Second trimester, the baby’s major anatomical structures are evaluated. For parents who wish to know baby’s gender, this can usually be determined at the same time. Third trimester ultrasound are used to check on baby’s growth, position and well-being.

The development of 3 and 4 dimensional ultrasound technology has added even more beauty to what is, by its very existence, a miraculous new life in a woman’s womb. 3D demonstrates a more recognizable baby while 4D lets us peek at the baby moving in real time. Ultrasound carries no known risk to the mother or baby. The quality and accuracy of ultrasound is determined by the machine design, baby’s position, thickness of maternal tissue around the uterus and skill of the Sonographer.

