Papilloma Virus

Papilloma Virus is associated with genital warts, cervical cancer, and other invasive lesions of the vulva, penis, anus and throat. Infections are almost exclusively acquired from sexual exposure. Newborns can be infected from their mothers. Fortunately most newborn infections clear in the first year of life.

Infection with human papilloma virus (HPV) is the most common of all sexually transmitted diseases. Many, but not all, viral subtypes can cause cancer. Prevalence is highest amongst 20-24year olds. Other sexually transmitted diseases, particularly Chlamydia promotes both the acquisition and persistence of HPV infection.

The majority of HPV infections clear without treatment within one year. The younger one is at the time of infection, the better chance for clearance. Persistent infection is needed for the development of cancer. And cervical cancer from HPV remains the third most common cancer in females worldwide. A vaccine is available to help prevent infection with HPV. The 3 vaccine series is administered over a period of 6 months between ages 9 and 26 years.

