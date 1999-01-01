Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer is the fifth most common cancer among women with over 20,000 cases per year in the USA and responsible for more deaths than any other female reproductive cancer (15,000 per year). Survival is very good if the cancer is confined to the ovaries, but poor after it has spread.

Most cases of ovarian cancer occur in women without identifiable risk factors. Inherited mutations (BRCA 1 or 2) account for only 10% of ovarian cancers.

Ultrasound is not very sensitive or specific in finding ovarian cancer in asymptomatic women. CA-125, a tumor marker is elevated in 80% of women with advanced ovarian cancer, but less early in disease and elevated in 20% of women with benign ovarian disease. No screening test available has shown to reduce mortality.

Symptoms which may indicate ovarian cancer at an early stage include increasing abdominal girth, bloating, fatigue, abdominal pain, indigestion, impaired eating, recent onset of urinary incontinence or unexplained weight loss.

