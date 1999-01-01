Bleeding Got You Down?

Bleeding got you down? The 21st Century has seen the introduction of many advances in medicine and Women’s Health Care has benefited from many. Two of the most life-altering procedures are both beneficial to women dealing with heavy menstrual bleeding. No longer should monthly cycles interfere with work, play or other activities.

The NovaSure endometrial ablation and the Mirena intrauterine device are both able to substantially reduce or eliminate menstrual bleeding for many years for most women. In addition they often help decrease pain associated with menses. Both can be completed in the office. Both require the uterine cavity to be a minimum length and width.

There are different causes for heavy bleeding and one method may be preferable to the other. The Mirena does contain a progesterone hormone which is intended to stay localized within the uterus and not have significant side effects. It is intended to be replaced every five years. It was developed as a form of birth control (contraception), but now is often used in women who have had their fallopian tubes legated just to help with bleeding.

The endometrial ablation may last until menopause. It relies on destruction of the uterine lining which is normally shed on a monthly basis. It is not a form of contraception but will create a uterus that no longer can support a pregnancy so is only done once a family is complete.

If you are suffering from heavy of prolonged bleeding associated with your menstrual cycle, talk to the providers at Women’s Health Care about the solutions available. Call us at 503-435-2020 to schedule an appointment.

Paid Advertising Column By Kay E. Case, M.D.

Physician and Surgeon, Women's Health Care