By Kay E. Case, M.D., FACOG, Board Certified Physician & Surgeon

Tubal Ligation (occlusion) can now be done in a physician’s office. One of the latest developments in contraceptive options is a method of permanent sterility designed to be done without the need of operating room or anesthesia.

Essure relies on the body’s ability to heal itself. A camera is used to guide a tiny electrode through the uterus into fallopian tube. A small flexible insert is placed into each of the fallopian tubes. As the body repairs the microscopic damage, it creates a natural barrier. The Essure procedure takes about 10 minutes with no recovery downtime and most patients go home within 45 minutes. Radiologic evaluation is used to confirm results.

Like other methods of tubal ligation, this method does not influence ovarian function or menses. It’s considered permanent and irreversible. During a time when insurance coverage favors cost savings, this method is often well-supported.

Non-permanent contraceptive options continue to expand and now include an implantable rod containing progestin (Nexplanon), vaginal ring containing hormones similar to birth control pills, and “extended birth control pills designed to suppress menses to four times per year. The most popular is Mirena, a progestin containing intrauterine device that not only provides birth control for up to five years but can decrease heavy menstrual bleeding.

