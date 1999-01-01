Pelvic Floor Disorders

By Kay E. Case, M.D., FACOG, Board Certified Physician & Surgeon

Pelvic Floor Disorders include urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, organ prolapse, chronic pain from muscle spasms. In our current world of ever-increasing body mass and bigger babies, the problems are becoming more prevalent, affecting approximately 25% of women over age 20.

Picture your trunk or core as a tin can with your abdominal wall and back as the sides. The pelvic floor is the bottom end of this can. It not only needs to support your abdominal contents but allow things to pass through-namely the rectum, cervix and urethra.

This dual function-support and passageway- can become imbalanced. If the muscles become too tight (following injury), pain is the result. If the muscles become loose, the uterus, bladder, rectum, or urethra can “fall” or change position enough to cause discomfort, urine leakage, urine retention, constipation, pain with intercourse.

As women live longer many will experience problems with their pelvic floor. Early recognition can improve outcomes with conservative treatments such as exercise, weight loss and physical therapy alleviating many of the complaints. Those needing further assistance can consider use of a pessary (vaginal support ring) or surgery.

The providers at Women’s Health Care can evaluate pelvic floor dysfunction and discuss the options with you. Contact us at 503-435-2020 to schedule an appointment.

Paid Advertising Column By Kay E. Case, M.D.

Physician and Surgeon, Women's Health Care